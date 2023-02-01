Senior Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Brief

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Key Outputs:

The candidate will be responsible to test all developmental tasks in accordance with Business Requirements received from a Business Analyst

Scope of Work:

To support and enable quality solutions by ensuring that testing is effectively planned, monitored, and executed, and that core activities required by the testing framework are completed. As part of the Services, the Consultant shall be responsible for the following, including: Macro Environment

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required quality/test analysis work

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business

Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements across the function

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned. Business alignment o Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery.

Planning:

Provide relevant information to inform the accurate scoping of a project/ programme. This includes pro-active engagement with relevant teams to ensure that solution delivery meets business needs 13 Quality management

Use quality management models and techniques to identify areas for improvement within the area.

Determine corrective action to reduce errors and improve the quality of the system and services provided to business. Test on Draft and maintain relevant test plans

Monitor progress against plans and effect mitigation actions

Evaluate emerging defects and recommend solutions

Ensure compliance to governance processes

Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

Develop exit and entry criteria based on the consolidation of all test requirements

Draft and maintain user acceptance testing (UAT) and training plans.

Desired Skills:

UAT

Testing

Test Scripts

Test Cases

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

