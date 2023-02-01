Snr Data Scientist (CPT ONLY) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

TAKE ownership for developing retail Analytical Data Assets (ADA’s) and accompanying strategies key ‘Use Cases’ of a reputable and growing Retail Group seeking your expertise to fill the role of its next Snr Data Scientist. You will achieve this by utlising data analysis and predictive modelling techniques, simulation and optimisation to discover trends, opportunities and threats. The successful incumbent must possess a University Degree in Business/Mathematics/Statistics or similar field or equivalent industry training and experience. You will require at least 3-5 years analytical experience on a consumer portfolio dataset (Retail, Banking, Telecoms etc.), have proven strategy development and implementation experience using ADA analytics, SAS Advanced Programming (or equivalent) for statistical analysis and manipulation of very large data sets & be able to cross check data integrity after an initial validation exercise.

DUTIES:

Evolve the Retail ADA strategy development, implementation, analysis and tracking –

Evaluate the performance of ADA strategies that will answer key business questions or discover opportunities for improvement, increased revenue or reduced costs.

Document, recommend and present key ADA results/findings and design improved strategies that will outperform previous strategies, following the appropriate governance processes for strategy approval.

Provide forecasting and regular ADA MI –

Forecasting of key ADA metrics as per operating plans.

Timely and accurate production of MI reports to track ADA performance and variance analysis explaining actual values against business forecasts.

Make appropriate recommendations to address unfavourable variances.

Lead Analytical Projects –

Develop and drive project plans for major ADA development including securing resources to ensure its on-time, within budget and to-quality implementation.

Prove the business effectiveness and/or efficiency of analytically driven implementations (Post Implementation Reviews) and based on proven results or convincing analytical prediction, recommend and implement appropriate champion / challenger strategies to continually “test and learn” to improve ADA profitability.

Contribute to quality and governance standards –

Oversee and ensure that ADA analytics are performed to the required standards.

Ensure awareness, adherence and compliance to the Governance Policies and any other related policies and procedures.

Provide effective stakeholder and resource management –

Align ADA implementations to Business Unit resourcing requirements to ensure they’re on-time, within budget and to the required standards.

Effectively integrate with stakeholders to ensure implementation practicality and business quality as appropriate.

Coach and mentor Data Scientists, Analysts and others in the team as required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Degree in Business or Mathematics or Statistics or Operational Research or Economics or Engineering or Risk Management or equivalent industry training and experience.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3-5 years analytical experience on a consumer portfolio dataset (Retail, Banking, Telecoms etc.).

Proven strategy development and implementation experience using ADA analytics.

Knowledge and application of ADA techniques across the consumer life cycle.

Understanding of financial metrics in relation to ADA management and the associated forecasting thereof.

Working in an outsourced environment and effectively implementing solutions using both internal and external resources.

SAS Advanced Programming (or equivalent) for statistical analysis and manipulation of very large data sets.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc.), ideally using macros.

Ability to cross check data integrity after an initial validation exercise.

Comprehensive understanding of portfolio fields and data relationships in order to improve the analytical recommendations.

Advantageous –

Retail experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Proven ability in analytics, business acumen and presenting / communicating recommendations across all organisation levels.

Ability to work with diverse teams to ensure effective implementation of projects.

Responsive to external influences (positive or negative) on the organisation.

Understands what is commercially achievable and makes sound business decisions.

Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.

Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.

Develops retail acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Maintains advanced knowledge of key industry metrics and trends.

Benchmarks the competition and other relevant comparison groups.

Makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints.

Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.

Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends and best practices to provide guidance on IT roadmap.

Set technical policies and procedures to support IT stability and success aligned to evolving technologies and methodologies.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Snr

Data

Scientist

Learn more/Apply for this position