Software Tester at Properties – Gauteng Sandown

Feb 1, 2023

The purpose of this job is to perform Software Quality Assurance.

Responsibilities

  • To obtain the functional spec from the Business Analyst and formulate and run test cases
  • Planning and estimation of Test Cycles with Business and Project Management
  • Planning, executing and leading UAT with Business SMEs
  • Conduct bug tracking on 3rd party systems and ensure that these are loaded with the risks
  • Conduct needs analysis and identify gaps
  • Generate test cases and run sequencing within the required timeframes and in the correct logical order
  • Ability to report test execution results and progress
  • Provide support and assistance for documentation and training materials
  • complete daily timesheets for every project

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • BSc or BA degree in information Systems
  • 3-5 years of relevant QA technical experience
  • 3-5 years large enterprise or e-business systems experience
  • Expertise in database testing in Microsoft SQL Server environments including designing and manipulating test data, validating stored proccess, jobs, triggers and replications
  • ERP system knowledge (preferred)
  • ISTQB foundation level
  • ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

  • Technical skills
  • Analytical Capacity
  • Team Player
  • Data Query
  • Good organisation skills
  • Entrepreneurial skills
  • ommunication Skills
  • Sound Decision

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Real Estate
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

