Software Tester at Properties – Gauteng Sandown

The purpose of this job is to perform Software Quality Assurance.

Responsibilities

To obtain the functional spec from the Business Analyst and formulate and run test cases

Planning and estimation of Test Cycles with Business and Project Management

Planning, executing and leading UAT with Business SMEs

Conduct bug tracking on 3rd party systems and ensure that these are loaded with the risks

Conduct needs analysis and identify gaps

Generate test cases and run sequencing within the required timeframes and in the correct logical order

Ability to report test execution results and progress

Provide support and assistance for documentation and training materials

complete daily timesheets for every project

Qualifications

Matric

BSc or BA degree in information Systems

3-5 years of relevant QA technical experience

3-5 years large enterprise or e-business systems experience

Expertise in database testing in Microsoft SQL Server environments including designing and manipulating test data, validating stored proccess, jobs, triggers and replications

ERP system knowledge (preferred)

ISTQB foundation level

ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

Technical skills

Analytical Capacity

Team Player

Data Query

Good organisation skills

Entrepreneurial skills

ommunication Skills

Sound Decision

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Real Estate

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position