Software Tester at Properties – Gauteng Sandown

The purpose of this job is to perform Software Quality Assurance.
Responsibilities
- To obtain the functional spec from the Business Analyst and formulate and run test cases
- Planning and estimation of Test Cycles with Business and Project Management
- Planning, executing and leading UAT with Business SMEs
- Conduct bug tracking on 3rd party systems and ensure that these are loaded with the risks
- Conduct needs analysis and identify gaps
- Generate test cases and run sequencing within the required timeframes and in the correct logical order
- Ability to report test execution results and progress
- Provide support and assistance for documentation and training materials
- complete daily timesheets for every project
Qualifications
- Matric
- BSc or BA degree in information Systems
- 3-5 years of relevant QA technical experience
- 3-5 years large enterprise or e-business systems experience
- Expertise in database testing in Microsoft SQL Server environments including designing and manipulating test data, validating stored proccess, jobs, triggers and replications
- ERP system knowledge (preferred)
- ISTQB foundation level
- ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst (Preferred)
Desired Skills:
- Technical skills
- Analytical Capacity
- Team Player
- Data Query
- Good organisation skills
- Entrepreneurial skills
- ommunication Skills
- Sound Decision
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Real Estate
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree