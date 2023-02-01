Support Engineer (Wits ThirdStream)

Main purpose of the job:

Support, implement, and maintain all activities of IT operations such as administration tasks, software and hardware products, and network maintenance deployed in the organization

Location:

31 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Install all software and hardware products including Microsoft products, printers, and other related equipment

Maintenance of physical servers and Operating Systems on the servers

Effective troubleshooting of software and hardware problems on computers, servers, and network

Maintain and install IT cabling according to company standards and best practice methods

Conduct hardware and software upgrades and ensure computers and servers always have the latest Antivirus installed, online, and up to date at all times

Oversee network connectivity to ensure stability

Active Directory management and maintenance according to Microsoft Best Practise and Standards including DHCP, O365, DNS, Microsoft Outlook

Manage and monitor backups of server hardware

View, assign, and resolve all calls via the company Helpdesk system and maintain service levels at all times

Ensure fast ticket resolution through remote tools like N-Abl

Ensure proper incident management processes are followed until ticket closure

Ensure change management processes are followed and approved within the necessary processes

Monitor Capacity and Availability of computers and servers by using internal systems and tools

Effective communication within the team and providing a respectful and professional client relationship at all times

Ensure correct escalation and communication plan is followed especially Priority1 issues

Ensure tasks set out on projects are completed within the time required and all necessary communication is provided to Senior team members and management if deadlines will not be met

Required minimum education and training:

Microsoft relevant Diploma or Degree

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 5 years experience in a desktop support environment

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Minimum A+ and N+, MCITP certification

Active Directory and Microsoft Cloud Based systems such as Azure

Microsoft Teams and PSTN integration with PSTN will be advantageous

Ubiquity Networks and equipment implementations and management

Due to several projects being off-site, the incumbent would need to be in the possession of a valid driver’s

license with their own transport and have the ability to travel

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions and projects

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment

Ability to exercise discretion, work independently and as a part of a multidisciplinary team

Must have a high level of customer service orientation

Must have a positive attitude with the willingness to continuously grow in a fast-paced environment

Must have strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Demonstrate strong customer service expertise

Ability to facilitate discussion among people with different backgrounds and opinions leading to consensus

High-level verbal and written communication skills especially about the latest computer-related information

May work unusual working hours and travel frequently

About The Employer:

BackgroundWits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. ThirdStream, a subsidiary of the Wits Health Consortium, is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded and academic organizations in Africa. It supports more than 50 research entities within the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.

