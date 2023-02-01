Syndicated loan paves way for Teraco growth

Teraco has concluded a syndicated loan facility worth R11,8-billion, of which R5,7-billion will be used to finance the company’s continued growth and R6,1-billion will refinance and extend the average maturity profile of existing drawn debt.

The growth funding is for the expansion of Teraco’s key interconnection hubs located within the Isando, Bredell, and Cape Town campuses, and a significant renewable energy generation programme aligned to the company’s long-term Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

The company says its new data centre builds are designed to put sustainability first, minimise environmental impact, reduce energy consumption, and minimise water usage.

“As a leading carrier-neutral data centre and interconnection solutions provider, Teraco is dedicated to protecting, connecting, and growing the enterprises and ecosystems shaping Africa’s digital future sustainably and responsibly,” says Samuel Erwin, chief financial officer at Teraco. “As we continue our journey, our ESG goals form the cornerstone of how we grow our business, engage with employees and suppliers, support our clients, and minimise our impact on the environment.”

The syndicated loan, led by Absa, includes several large financial institutions, and provides an avenue for further funding in the future.