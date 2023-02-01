Systems Engineer

Fully remote work from home: Applicants based in South Africa, Canada, Poland, Cost Rica

An International company with a global footprint in 80 countries is hiring a Senior IT Systems Engineer with significant hands-on experience working with enterprise platform and infrastructure technologies. A strong focus on cloud technologies is essential, with a significant foundation with traditional technologies. It is essential that the individual is both hands on and equally capable of articulate ideas and strategies in writing.

The client’s current Azure environment is global in scale, spanning 19 Azure data centers and includes hundreds of servers and platform service instances. We are looking for an individual with comparable experience and a passion to help shape and mature a large enterprise scaled cloud first environment. In addition to the technical deliverables, the engineer should help to ensure all business requirements are considered, performance expectations are met, costs are managed, and platforms are highly resilient and secure.

The Engineer will also be accountable for delivering hands on support alongside the Global Operations team and other stakeholders when responding to service incidents or critical outages when escalations are necessary.

Key Deliverables:

Technical leadership and hands on support of the organisations Azure environment.

Technical leadership and hands on support of the organisation’s global networks

Working experience with Azure DevOps and other service automation technologies.

Working experience with Windows based server infrastructures..

Maintain technical documentation for supported platforms and hosted services.

Plan and deliver on platform upgrades and updates to remain current and mitigate risk.

Assist with the patching, capacity planning, and administration of services alongside Operations.

Assist with managing budgets for supported platforms and hosted services.

Working alongside Global Operations, assist with technical monitoring and response.

Working alongside Security Operations, assist with security monitoring and response.

Coordinate activities to ensure the on time and on budget delivery of services.

Effective and timely status reports to technology leadership.

Share knowledge across technology and security teams to educate and further establish internal capabilities.

Management of service tickets in response to system issues, changes, and new requests.

Ensure platforms remain highly resilient to meet availability expectations of the organisation in accordance with defined business requirements. This includes the oversight of disaster recovery testing.

Ensure platforms remain cloud optimized, taking advantage of cloud capabilities such as auto-scaling and service automation.

Desired Skills:

Azure Cloud

Windows Servers

Azure DevOps

Performance Analysis

System Analysis

ERP

Systems engineering

SaaS

PaaS

Security monitoring

Data centres

VM

System Design

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

