We are looking for a Technical Business Analyst with a minimum of 5 years’ as a Business Analyst within an Agile and Software Development space.
Financial industry experience would be highly advantageous. Must be able to have technical discussions with stakeholders and be able to document this accordingly. Must be able to comfortably converse/engage with other Business Analysts
Proven skills in:
-
- Context Diagrams
- Process Flows
- Understanding the purpose of different parts of the systems
- Documenting system functionalities on detailed levels
- Understand and document integration points
Contract
Hybrid work model – Gauteng
Desired Skills:
- Agile and Software Development Space
- Financial Industry
- Context Diagrams
- Process Flows
- Documenting System Functionalities
- Document Integration Points