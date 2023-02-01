Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng

We are looking for a Technical Business Analyst with a minimum of 5 years’ as a Business Analyst within an Agile and Software Development space.

Financial industry experience would be highly advantageous. Must be able to have technical discussions with stakeholders and be able to document this accordingly. Must be able to comfortably converse/engage with other Business Analysts

Proven skills in:

Context Diagrams Process Flows Understanding the purpose of different parts of the systems Documenting system functionalities on detailed levels Understand and document integration points



Contract

Hybrid work model – Gauteng

Desired Skills:

Agile and Software Development Space

Financial Industry

Context Diagrams

Process Flows

Documenting System Functionalities

Document Integration Points

Learn more/Apply for this position