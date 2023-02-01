Web Developer

The Developer is responsible for the overall coordination, implementation, execution and day to day tasks associated with development required on key applications within the company and its partner ecosystem, ensuring consistency with company strategy, commitments and goals.
The Developer is responsible for the development, testing and implementation of business requirements specified by the business analysts.
The position combines analysis responsibility with solid hands-on technical expertise. The developer is responsible for adherence to service levels, end-user satisfaction, and continuous service improvement along with process adherence, coding principles and applications technical management on a day to day basis.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Provides delivery and support to the IT Applications Manager to deliver IT services
- Assesses business needs to provide functional solutions that meet specified requirements, including analysis of opportunities in order to take advantage of the potential within the current applications suite
- Communicates related developmental needs within the department and collaborates with other teams and vendors on required development and enhancements needs
- Assists with the release process for applications which includes effective department wide and end user communication
- Assists in managing testing scripts and identifies opportunities for improvement
- Negotiates resolution of conflicting requirements across other business units, brokers and/or departments through business analysts or application manager
- Provides regular one-on-one feedback to all members of the team and to the IT Applications Manager
- Evaluates the contents of development requests on an ongoing basis and make recommendations on end user staff development.
- Provides honest assessment of any team performance problems as needed in a polite manner in a team meeting or in a one on one
- Manages delivery and SLAs by guiding change requests, problem management, maintenance, and enhancement tickets raised by business analysts for assigned applications
- Develops relevant metrics, measures and publishes the performance of the services provided and enables continuous improvement activities in collaboration with peer groups
- Works closely with all other IT personnel in identifying, evaluating, selecting, and implementing specific processes and technologies that support the business’s plans and IT strategy
- Ensure full adherence to policies and procedures that are compliant with industry and regulatory policies
- Develops and assists process documentation for IT systems and services including related interfaces and 3 rd party applications
- Keeps abreast of new developments and forecasts future trends in the area of applications and integration in the insurance industry
- Maintains a strong understanding of technology and its application to achieve business objectives including applications management best practices
- Prepares analysis and or proposals for other departments when necessary
- Serves as an internal consultant to other IT management staff and the broader business as needed
- Provides ongoing troubleshooting, support, and maintenance of applications, including 24/7 standby as required
- Assists with the planning and implementation of applications projects
- Assists with the contents of project status reports and overall project summaries
- Co-ordinates applications housekeeping and ensure applications are always in an auditready state
- Monitors and reports on progress of his/her own project deliverables to appropriate stakeholders
Requirements:
- Relevant B Degree
- Web developer with 3 years or more in C# and/orVisual [URL Removed] and SQL
- Knowledge of Project Management (PMBOK, Prince II, Agile) principles would be advantageous
- Experience of both the theoretical and practical aspects of applications management
- Direct work experience in a development role specialising in VB.net, ASP.net, Telerik, blaze or C# and SQL (3 years)
- Proven experience in development and related delivery
- Proven understanding of development methodologies and languages
- Experience with insurer and broker systems especially System A, but also others such as Brolink, CIMS, Grail, evolve etc
- Demonstrable experience with the scope of services of development, managing time and- task prioritisation as well as urgency, status update reporting where applicable
- Good knowledge of business application development methodologies in html, csx, java, ajax, C#.net, VB.net and ASP.net with SQL server, scripting, testing, preferably in the short-term insurance field.
- Experience in a variety of data integration technologies – ETL, flat files, XML, SOAP, etc.
- Knowledge and understanding of goals and the interdependencies of functional departments and groups (in the insurance industry)
- Knowledge and ability to direct business analysts with the usage of information technology services to accomplish their work requirements and deliverables
- Knowledge of informational technology disciplines; e.g., software applications, networks, servers and interfaces, production operations, quality assurance and systems management, testing, development methodologies etc.
Desired Skills:
- Web Developer
- C#
- SQL