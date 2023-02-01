Web Developer

The Developer is responsible for the overall coordination, implementation, execution and day to day tasks associated with development required on key applications within the company and its partner ecosystem, ensuring consistency with company strategy, commitments and goals.

The Developer is responsible for the development, testing and implementation of business requirements specified by the business analysts.

The position combines analysis responsibility with solid hands-on technical expertise. The developer is responsible for adherence to service levels, end-user satisfaction, and continuous service improvement along with process adherence, coding principles and applications technical management on a day to day basis.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS



Provides delivery and support to the IT Applications Manager to deliver IT services

Assesses business needs to provide functional solutions that meet specified requirements, including analysis of opportunities in order to take advantage of the potential within the current applications suite

Communicates related developmental needs within the department and collaborates with other teams and vendors on required development and enhancements needs

Assists with the release process for applications which includes effective department wide and end user communication

Assists in managing testing scripts and identifies opportunities for improvement

Negotiates resolution of conflicting requirements across other business units, brokers and/or departments through business analysts or application manager

Provides regular one-on-one feedback to all members of the team and to the IT Applications Manager

Evaluates the contents of development requests on an ongoing basis and make recommendations on end user staff development.

Provides honest assessment of any team performance problems as needed in a polite manner in a team meeting or in a one on one

Manages delivery and SLAs by guiding change requests, problem management, maintenance, and enhancement tickets raised by business analysts for assigned applications

Develops relevant metrics, measures and publishes the performance of the services provided and enables continuous improvement activities in collaboration with peer groups

Works closely with all other IT personnel in identifying, evaluating, selecting, and implementing specific processes and technologies that support the business’s plans and IT strategy

Ensure full adherence to policies and procedures that are compliant with industry and regulatory policies

Develops and assists process documentation for IT systems and services including related interfaces and 3 rd party applications

Keeps abreast of new developments and forecasts future trends in the area of applications and integration in the insurance industry

Maintains a strong understanding of technology and its application to achieve business objectives including applications management best practices

Prepares analysis and or proposals for other departments when necessary

Serves as an internal consultant to other IT management staff and the broader business as needed

Provides ongoing troubleshooting, support, and maintenance of applications, including 24/7 standby as required

Assists with the planning and implementation of applications projects

Assists with the contents of project status reports and overall project summaries

Co-ordinates applications housekeeping and ensure applications are always in an auditready state

Monitors and reports on progress of his/her own project deliverables to appropriate stakeholders

Requirements:

Relevant B Degree

Web developer with 3 years or more in C# and/orVisual [URL Removed] and SQL

Knowledge of Project Management (PMBOK, Prince II, Agile) principles would be advantageous

Experience of both the theoretical and practical aspects of applications management

Direct work experience in a development role specialising in VB.net, ASP.net, Telerik, blaze or C# and SQL (3 years)

Proven experience in development and related delivery

Proven understanding of development methodologies and languages

Experience with insurer and broker systems especially System A, but also others such as Brolink, CIMS, Grail, evolve etc

Demonstrable experience with the scope of services of development, managing time and- task prioritisation as well as urgency, status update reporting where applicable

Good knowledge of business application development methodologies in html, csx, java, ajax, C#.net, VB.net and ASP.net with SQL server, scripting, testing, preferably in the short-term insurance field.

Experience in a variety of data integration technologies – ETL, flat files, XML, SOAP, etc.

Knowledge and understanding of goals and the interdependencies of functional departments and groups (in the insurance industry)

Knowledge and ability to direct business analysts with the usage of information technology services to accomplish their work requirements and deliverables

Knowledge of informational technology disciplines; e.g., software applications, networks, servers and interfaces, production operations, quality assurance and systems management, testing, development methodologies etc.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Web Developer

C#

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position