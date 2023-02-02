Applications Developer Technical Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Purpose:

As an Application Developer Technical Lead, you will be responsible for the design and development of new applications. You will work closely with our Product Managers to create compelling solutions that solve business problems. You will use your experience in software engineering to build prototypes quickly, analyze technical requirements and suggest improvements based on user research data.

Key Performance Areas:

Responsible for architecting and implementing engineering solutions, estimating the features, implementing high-quality software delivery processes, writing clean code, doing code reviews, ensuring the dev team delivers on product roadmaps, supporting Product Owner and other stakeholders in refining the product backlog

Requirements:

5+ years of experience as web and/or mobile developer

Diverse experience in web and cloud solutions: tools, techniques, platforms & languages

Experience with Angular, NodeJS

High proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript

Experience with cloud architecture, containerisation

Experience with setting up and managing CI/CD pipelines

Experience with delivering software within Agile methodology

Great leadership, interpersonal and communication skills

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent industry experience

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Four years of experience in software development and/or technology management preferred.

3+ years of experience in software development with a strong background in relational databases and/or C#/Java, with knowledge of application development principles and architecture.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming concepts is required.

Desired Skills:

Angular

NodeJS

JavaScript

TypeScript

C#

Cloud Solutions

Cloud Architect

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

