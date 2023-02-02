Broadband Project Manager at Sentech – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Duties and responsibilities
- Work directly with the SA Connect Program Managers and assist in all aspects of various broadband projects within the organisation.
- Manage multiple broadband projects concurrently, while maintaining responsibility for project planning, development, monitoring of schedules, budgets/costs, status, and progress reports using project management tools.
- Delegate tasks on the project to employees best positioned to complete them and monitor the progress.
- Direct and coordinate activities of project personnel to ensure project progresses on schedule and within budget. Generate progress reports and invoices.
- Establish and maintain project progress measurement systems for assigned projects by closely monitoring project budgets, schedules, and deliverables.
- Serve in a client facing project management and relationship management role offering and supporting all our broadband services.
- Build rapport and establish positive relationships with existing and prospective SENTECH clients to ensure client-focused performance.
- Leverage existing relationships to help create new opportunities for SENTECH.
- Provide feedback from clients to the Broadband Business team to continually advance and progress its suite of broadband planning and mapping applications.
Education and Experience:
- Degree or equivalent qualification in Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering or Business equivalent qualified
- A recognized qualification in Project Management (PMBOK Preferred)
- 3-5yrs years project management experience in an ICT(Broadband) environment.
- Experience having successfully managed broadband projects and tasks with minimal oversight, and a proven ability to prioritize multiple projects while meeting deadlines.
- Experience in Project management reporting and writing.
- Ability to present strategic project plans and milestones to executive and snr management.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management skills