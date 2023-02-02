Broadband Project Manager at Sentech – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 2, 2023

Duties and responsibilities

  • Work directly with the SA Connect Program Managers and assist in all aspects of various broadband projects within the organisation.
  • Manage multiple broadband projects concurrently, while maintaining responsibility for project planning, development, monitoring of schedules, budgets/costs, status, and progress reports using project management tools.
  • Delegate tasks on the project to employees best positioned to complete them and monitor the progress.
  • Direct and coordinate activities of project personnel to ensure project progresses on schedule and within budget. Generate progress reports and invoices.
  • Establish and maintain project progress measurement systems for assigned projects by closely monitoring project budgets, schedules, and deliverables.
  • Serve in a client facing project management and relationship management role offering and supporting all our broadband services.
  • Build rapport and establish positive relationships with existing and prospective SENTECH clients to ensure client-focused performance.
  • Leverage existing relationships to help create new opportunities for SENTECH.
  • Provide feedback from clients to the Broadband Business team to continually advance and progress its suite of broadband planning and mapping applications.

Education and Experience:

  • Degree or equivalent qualification in Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering or Business equivalent qualified
  • A recognized qualification in Project Management (PMBOK Preferred)
  • 3-5yrs years project management experience in an ICT(Broadband) environment.
  • Experience having successfully managed broadband projects and tasks with minimal oversight, and a proven ability to prioritize multiple projects while meeting deadlines.
  • Experience in Project management reporting and writing.
  • Ability to present strategic project plans and milestones to executive and snr management.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management skills

