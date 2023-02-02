Broadband Project Manager

Education and Experience:

Degree or equivalent qualification in Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering or Business equivalent qualified

A recognized qualification in Project Management (PMBOK Preferred)

3-5yrs years project management experience in an ICT(Broadband) environment.

Experience having successfully managed broadband projects and tasks with minimal oversight, and a proven ability to prioritize multiple projects while meeting deadlines.

Experience in Project management reporting and writing.

Ability to present strategic project plans and milestones to executive and snr management.

Duties and responsibilities

Work directly with the SA Connect Program Managers and assist in all aspects of various broadband projects within the organisation.

Manage multiple broadband projects concurrently, while maintaining responsibility for project planning, development, monitoring of schedules, budgets/costs, status, and progress reports using project management tools.

Delegate tasks on the project to employees best positioned to complete them and monitor the progress.

Direct and coordinate activities of project personnel to ensure project progresses on schedule and within budget. Generate progress reports and invoices.

Establish and maintain project progress measurement systems for assigned projects by closely monitoring project budgets, schedules, and deliverables.

Serve in a client facing project management and relationship management role offering and supporting all our broadband services.

Build rapport and establish positive relationships with existing and prospective SENTECH clients to ensure client-focused performance.

Leverage existing relationships to help create new opportunities for SENTECH.

Provide feedback from clients to the Broadband Business team to continually advance and progress its suite of broadband planning and mapping applications.

Functional and Core Competencies

Excellent project management skills, and a solid understanding of broadband project development, implementation, and execution

Project time management

stakeholder engagement.

Cost management

Professional Project communication & presentation

Project quality

Matured customer service support i.e. stakeholder Management

Planning & organizing

Knowledge of Project management methodologies and processes

Attention to detail

Systematic & strategic thinking

Team Player

Preferred IT Skills

Sharepoint

Microsoft EPM

MS Project

MS Excel

MS Word

MS Powerpoint

SAP

Sentech will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company.

Appointment will be done in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the organisation. people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Medical examination will undertake before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

About The Employer:

This role will manage the company’s overall Broadband project portfolio, working closely with the Executive Broadband, leadership and key stakeholders to deliver projects on time and on budget. Proficiency and expertise are needed in project leadership, coordination, visibility, and predictability for the completion of critical projects; assist with the development of technical estimates and work plans; and improve and refine project management methodology and governance. The incumbent is required to have knowledge of ICT industry best practices and ability to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks and roadblocks.

