Intermediate BUSINESS ANALYST – Work as KEY STAKEHOLDER on Company-Wide ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION Projects for LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY – 12 Month CONTRACT – Remote – R500 Per Hour

This is a brilliant opportunity for an Intermediate Business Analyst with RPA experience to work on company-wide RPA processes for leading South African Financial Institution in a 12-month CONTRACT capacity.

This independent contract is remote and paying up to R500 per hour.

THE COMPANY

Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth, even as a contractor. This is a tremendous opportunity to see exciting RPA projects through from initiation all the way to completion, working with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space.

THE ROLE

As Intermediate Business Analyst, you will be responsible for identifying and analysing business processes that have potential to be optimised via Robotic Process Automation technology. You will work closely with key stakeholders to gather requirements, design & implement RPA solutions, and subsequently measure the impact & success of the RPA implementation.

Working in an agile environment, your aim will be to combine business processes and RPA technology to ensure that these major, company-wide RPA solutions are successfully adopted with minimal down-time, inefficiencies, and resistance.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant degree/diploma or equivalent work experience

3+ Years’ business analysis experience

Agile industry experience

Robotic Process Automation experience

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

RPA

Robotic Process Automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

