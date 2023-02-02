Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 2, 2023

We have an opening for Business Intelligence Developer for an office-based opportunity to be located in Johannesburg.

Need toQualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Matric or NQF level 5, BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering

Experience required:

  • 5+ years’ experience with BI Tools

  • Experience in databases, and data analysis

  • Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modeling

Skill set:

  • Relational Database and SQL Language

  • Extraction, Transformation, and loading (ETL) (Microsoft SSIS)

  • Data Warehouse/ Solution Design

  • Dimensional Modelling (Kimball Methodology)

  • Analytics/ Tabular Development (Microsoft SSAS and DAX)

  • Report Development (Microsoft SSRS and Microsoft PowerBI)

NB: Need to have D365 and AX Knowledge

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Translate business needs to technical specifications.

  • Setting business requirements for BI tools.

  • Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools, data warehouse tools).

  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g., Microsoft Power BI).

  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.

  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.

  • Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

  • Create visualizations and reports for requested projects.

  • Developing new features or enhancements to existing applications.

  • Adding new functionality to an application or improving the performance of certain processes.

  • Analyzing and interpreting data to find patterns and trends in business operations.

  • Creating reports based on data analysis and presenting them to members of management.

  • Designing and developing new data management systems and applications to improve business processes.

  • Identifying opportunities for improvement within existing business processes and recommending changes to management.

  • Maintaining data integrity by ensuring that records are accurate and up to date.

  • Managing projects that involve large amounts of data or complex technical issues.

Work environment:

  • Strictly from the office, location Fourways Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

