Business Systems Analyst

Global Fund Services company is looking for an IT graduate ideally with some exposure to the Fund Administration or Asset Management industry.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Support
- Taking requests from Operations Teams
- General queries, technical support & issue resolution, user security management
- Security setups (All asset classes)
- Valuation data maintenance
- Static data maintenance and set-up
- Processing of corporate actions within InvestOne (Incl. Dividends and Coupons)
- Daily pricing maintenance
- Report package maintenance
- Exception Manager maintenance
- Year end maintenance
- Understanding & maintenance of Excel solutions (Transaction imports, NAV pricing
- sheets, Price/rate reconciliations, Expense checking, Trade uploads etc)
- User Maintenance from time to time
- System Audit preparation (Company ISAE3402 Audit)
- Testing and managing system updates and upgrades
- Enterprise (InvestOne)
- Investran
- T-cube
- Management of data feeds into the system (Refinitiv, Bloomberg)
- Projects and Testing
- Sound documentation, training, and handover of functionality within the accounting systems (New and Current)
- Stay abreast of all Functionality within the systems and be aware of what is needed for the business
Essential Requirements
- Tertiary qualification in Information Systems/Related and/or
- Accounting/Finance/Investment Management or currently studying a similar education
- Previous experience linked to Investment Administration / Asset Management (preferable)
- Ms Excel experience
- Exposure to Private Equity (nice to have)
- Exposure to programming (VBA/Macro’s and other programming languages) (preferable)
- Exposure to SQL Scripts and Report writing
Desired Skills:
- Daily pricing
- Static data maintenance
- security set up
- trade up loads
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- prov
- discretionary bonus