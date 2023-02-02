Business Systems Analyst

Feb 2, 2023

Global Fund Services company is looking for an IT graduate ideally with some exposure to the Fund Administration or Asset Management industry.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Support

  • Taking requests from Operations Teams
    • General queries, technical support & issue resolution, user security management
    • Security setups (All asset classes)
    • Valuation data maintenance
    • Static data maintenance and set-up
    • Processing of corporate actions within InvestOne (Incl. Dividends and Coupons)

  • Daily pricing maintenance

  • Report package maintenance

  • Exception Manager maintenance

  • Year end maintenance

  • Understanding & maintenance of Excel solutions (Transaction imports, NAV pricing

  • sheets, Price/rate reconciliations, Expense checking, Trade uploads etc)

  • User Maintenance from time to time

  • System Audit preparation (Company ISAE3402 Audit)

  • Testing and managing system updates and upgrades

    • Enterprise (InvestOne)
    • Investran
    • T-cube

  • Management of data feeds into the system (Refinitiv, Bloomberg)

  • Projects and Testing

  • Sound documentation, training, and handover of functionality within the accounting systems (New and Current)

  • Stay abreast of all Functionality within the systems and be aware of what is needed for the business

Essential Requirements

  • Tertiary qualification in Information Systems/Related and/or
  • Accounting/Finance/Investment Management or currently studying a similar education
  • Previous experience linked to Investment Administration / Asset Management (preferable)
  • Ms Excel experience
  • Exposure to Private Equity (nice to have)
  • Exposure to programming (VBA/Macro’s and other programming languages) (preferable)
  • Exposure to SQL Scripts and Report writing

Desired Skills:

  • Daily pricing
  • Static data maintenance
  • security set up
  • trade up loads

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • prov
  • discretionary bonus

