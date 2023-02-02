Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Global Fund Services company is looking for an IT graduate ideally with some exposure to the Fund Administration or Asset Management industry.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Support

Taking requests from Operations Teams

General queries, technical support & issue resolution, user security management



Security setups (All asset classes)



Valuation data maintenance



Static data maintenance and set-up



Processing of corporate actions within InvestOne (Incl. Dividends and Coupons)

Daily pricing maintenance

Report package maintenance

Exception Manager maintenance

Year end maintenance

Understanding & maintenance of Excel solutions (Transaction imports, NAV pricing

sheets, Price/rate reconciliations, Expense checking, Trade uploads etc)

User Maintenance from time to time

System Audit preparation (Company ISAE3402 Audit)

Testing and managing system updates and upgrades

Enterprise (InvestOne)



Investran



T-cube

Management of data feeds into the system (Refinitiv, Bloomberg)

Projects and Testing

Sound documentation, training, and handover of functionality within the accounting systems (New and Current)

Stay abreast of all Functionality within the systems and be aware of what is needed for the business

Essential Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Information Systems/Related and/or

Accounting/Finance/Investment Management or currently studying a similar education

Previous experience linked to Investment Administration / Asset Management (preferable)

Ms Excel experience

Exposure to Private Equity (nice to have)

Exposure to programming (VBA/Macro’s and other programming languages) (preferable)

Exposure to SQL Scripts and Report writing

Desired Skills:

Daily pricing

Static data maintenance

security set up

trade up loads

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

prov

discretionary bonus

