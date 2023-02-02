Full Stack Web Developer – Gauteng Northcliff

Feb 2, 2023

  • The postion of Full Stack Web Developer ( Front and Back-end) , with experience in the design and delivery of customer facing websites from inception to production
  • Works within a small dedicated team – all systems are real time , large complex data bases populating transactional websites and portals
  • Key Skills and experience includes Node , PHP , Javascript, Vue and Quasar, MySQL
  • Fintech business , based in Northcliff , JHB

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Front-end
  • PHP5
  • Web Development
  • Node
  • Mysql
  • Vue
  • Quasar
  • CSS3

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Figment is a small , dynamic and innovative Company operating in the Fintech space in SA with over two million end -user customers , an industry leader in alternative payments and loyalty programs.

