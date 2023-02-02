Full Stack Web Developer – Gauteng Northcliff

- The postion of Full Stack Web Developer ( Front and Back-end) , with experience in the design and delivery of customer facing websites from inception to production
- Works within a small dedicated team – all systems are real time , large complex data bases populating transactional websites and portals
- Key Skills and experience includes Node , PHP , Javascript, Vue and Quasar, MySQL
- Fintech business , based in Northcliff , JHB
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Front-end
- PHP5
- Web Development
- Node
- Mysql
- Vue
- Quasar
- CSS3
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Figment is a small , dynamic and innovative Company operating in the Fintech space in SA with over two million end -user customers , an industry leader in alternative payments and loyalty programs.