Intermediate Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the Enterprise Solutions team of a leading Fixed Income Specialist seeking a highly skilled Mid-Level BA who will be responsible for the business analysis function for change requests and projects. Your role will entail working with key stakeholders to understand business problems and opportunities, with a view on how best to align solutions to the business strategy and direction. You will also work on multiple projects simultaneously and translate business data into usable information which will help to improve systems and processes. The ideal candidate requires a BCom – Information Systems or IT related Degree, FTI Business Analysis Diploma, have 3-5 years’ work experience in a similar role including Financial Services or Asset Management, proven knowledge & experience in an Agile environment, strong MS Office skills including Visio, MS Project and SharePoint Online.

DUTIES:

The overriding objective will be to play a role in the execution of business strategies and projects to get desired results. This includes –

Project Management –

Project presenting and reporting.

Planning, measuring and monitoring project deliverables with an agile mindset.

Ensuring project governance and control.

Business Analysis –

Employing full range of Agile analysis techniques in: Requirements elicitation. Requirements decomposition and organisation. Translating, simplifying and documenting/modelling requirements. Formulating requirements prioritisation and traceability. Validating and approving requirements and related solutions.

Overseeing or designing solutions and defining how they will create value.

Working closely with vendors and SMEs in order to understand end-to-end architecture and needs.

Co-ordinating and responding to testing requirements as necessary.

Change Management –

Providing support during releases and deployment.

Providing overviews and training to relevant teams.

Supporting user adoption after go-live.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BCom – Information Systems or IT related Degree.

FTI Business Analysis Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years of Business Analysis work experience.

Experience in Financial Services or Asset Management.

Proven knowledge & experience in an Agile environment.

Excellent MS Office skills including Visio, MS Project and SharePoint Online.

Visualization skills using Visio or similar.

Advantageous –

Azure DevOps skills.

Knowledge of the BABOK; CBAP.

ATTRIBUTES:

The ability to work independently.

Ownership and commitment to delivery.

Analytical thinking and problem solving.

Organisation and time management to ensure that work time is used efficiently.

Enjoy collaboration and teamwork.

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written).

Have excellent listening skills with strong emotional intelligence.

Pay high attention to detail.

Display good decision-making and judgement.

Have learning agility (curiosity and willingness to learn).

