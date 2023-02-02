Network Engineer (Technical Lead Level 3) – Gauteng West Rand

Feb 2, 2023

This is a 2IC role reporting directly to the Operations Manager.

Certifications

  • Microsoft – MCSA | MCITP
  • CISCO – CCNA | CCDA | CCVP | CCIE
  • VMWare – VCP
  • Project+ | Network+
  • Firewall technologies – Fortinet NSE 4 – NSE 8

Experience | Skills

  • 5 – 8 years network engineering experience within the IT Services and Solutions sector
  • Proficient in Microsoft Server | Exchange | SQL | IIS | Cisco Internetworking | VPN | firewalls | backups | network infrastructure | Cloud services

Responsibilities:

  • Installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of various applications
  • Stakeholder engagement and management
  • Determining project requirements
  • Liaising with team members, management, and clients to ensure projects are completed
  • Identifying risks and forming contingency plans as soon as possible
  • Analyzing existing operations and scheduling training sessions and meetings to discuss improvements
  • Updating work schedules and performing troubleshooting as required
  • Mentoring and assisting team members
  • Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to the relevant stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Server
  • Microsoft Exchange
  • SQL
  • IIS
  • Cisco
  • VPN
  • Firewalls
  • Cloud
  • Network Infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security Services, IT hardware, and software supply.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *