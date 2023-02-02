Network Security Engineer

Job Purpose:

The purpose of the role is to maintain and improve the security of the business network. This includes identifying vulnerabilities within the network and monitoring these to make sure they are resolved quickly. a Netwotk Security Engineer will also manage rewall rules, monitor system performance and help ensure that the business systems meet compliance requirements

Key Performance Areas:

Proactively monitors the work queues.

Perform operational tasks to resolve all incidents/requests in a timely manner and within the agreed SLA.

Update incident and change tickets with resolution tasks performed

Identify, Investigate, analyze issues and errors prior to or when they occur, and log all such incidents in a timely manner. Capture all required and relevant information for immediate resolution

Provide second level support to all incidents, requests and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Communicate with other teams and clients for extending support

Execute changes with clear identification of risks and mitigation plans to be captured into the change record

Escalate all tickets to seek the right focus from CoE and other teams, if needed continue the escalations to management

Work with automation teams for effort optimization and automating routine task

Seek and identify enhancements across the network environment

Coach Service Desk and L1 teams for technical and behavioural skill

Establish monitoring for client infrastructure

Identify problems and errors before they impact a client’s service

Lead and manage all initial client escalation for operational issues

Contribute to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Configuration Items

Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approval

Plan and execute approved maintenance activitie

Audit and analyse incident and request tickets for quality and recommends improvements with updates to knowledge articles

Gather all required information and add it to the assigned tickets before escalating to the next tier of support

Partake and abide by CAB processes when involved in changes

Skills and Knowledge required:

Working knowledge of Infloblox

Advanced Linux Shell Scripting

Security administration port security on switches and IP security on Routers via Access list

Installing, Configuring, and Troubleshooting of Networking Equipments: Routers and Switches.

Managing, Maintaining, and Configuring an Internetwork with the help of WAN technologies like PPP, Frame-relay, dedicated T1s, ISDN, and Routing Protocols: OSPF, EIGRP, IGRP, RIP, and RIPv2. Introductory knowledge of Layer-2 Switching, Vlan’s, and Access-list.

In depth knowledge of Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), Voice over IP (VoIP), Firewall PIX, Cisco Call Manager, and routing protocol BGP

Working knowledge of Networking technologies, principles, and protocols based on OSI model, TCP/IP, UDP, IP, IP, ARP, ICMP, SMTP, FTP, TFTP addressing and MAC addresses, etc.

Understanding of IP addressing and subnetting, Routing concepts

Sound knowledge of routing protocols – RIP V1/V2, OSPF, IGRP and EIGRP

Sound knowledge of Switch Configuration and VLAN setup on Cisco switches.

Implemented SNMP on devices to allow for network management

Implemented traffic filters using Standard and Extended access lists, Distribute-Lists, and Route Maps.

Understanding and implimenting Protocols such as (HTTP/S, DHCP, DNS, SMTP, SNMP, NTP, SSH, FTP, TFTP, HSRP, MRTG and other web-based protocols)

Perform Troubleshooting end-to-end between two sites

Understanding of SD-WAN technology

Working knowledge of Fortigate rewalls

Working knowledge of Forti Analyzer

Knowledge of Enterprise-scale LAN systems (STP, VTP, Port-channel, Trunking, VLANs, VACL’s, Stacking)

Working Understanding of Routing Protocols such as (EIGRP & OSPF)

Knowledge of Enterprise Wi-Fi technologies

Knowledge of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) & TACACS

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Knowledge of Layer-2 Switching, Vlan’s, and Access-list.

Fortigate NSE4 minimum

Advantageous

Operate FTP SSH Samba Server in the Linux Environment

Knowledge of Enterprise Monitoring (Spectrum, Cisco Prime)

Knowledge of incident management systems

Moderate years of relevant managed services experience

Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now and Remedy

Academic Qualifications

Diploma, degree or relevant quali cation in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Advantageous certifications:

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification (Foundation Level)

CCNA Enterprise

CCNP Enterprise and advantage

Check Point Certified Security Administrator NG with Application Intelligence (CCSA-NG AI)

Cisco Firewalls and Routers

Fortigate rewalls and switching

Desired Skills:

CCNP

Cisco Security

CCNA

Cisco Prime

Fortigate

Infloblox

FortiAnalyzer

Palo

Fortinet

OSPF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

