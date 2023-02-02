Project Manager

Our client has a contract vacancy for a Project Manager to assist them to Transform Business Support Harmonisation Workstream Project Management.

To provide project governance and oversight on all harmonization functional workstreams. To lead project management support to the harmonization functional workstreams. To manage work plan and connection with key stakeholders. To ensure knowledge management and contribute to promoting knowledge culture.

Demonstrable organisational and project management skills and ability to manage multiple projects to deadlines

Applied experience with Project Management principles, practices, and methodologies such as AGILE, SCRUM, PMI, etc

Experience in strategic project management

Experience of information and documentation management

Strong representation, negotiation, informal leadership and influencing skills, often at very senior level

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Ability to facilitate organizational change by engaging in a participatory and collaborative environment including the ability to liaise with a wide range of people, both internally and externally and at many levels, with credibility, tact, and diplomacy

Ability to guide stakeholders/groups with differing priorities to appropriate and useful outcomes.

Excellent interpersonal, relationship building and negotiation skills with demonstrable ability to lead, influence and motivate others

Proven ability to organize own work effectively, and to deal with ambiguity and changing contexts.

Works in a way that demonstrates the Secretariat’s values and behavioural competencies

Demonstrable affinity with the aims and objectives of the Oxfam Confederation

Ability to think and work in a multidisciplinary way

Ability to operate effectively in a network environment

Able to work effectively in a multicultural environment

Sensitivity to cultural differences and gender issues, as well as the commitment to equal opportunities

Fluent spoken and written English. Other working languages of the confederation will be valued, in particular, French and/or Spanish

Desired Skills:

Agile Scrum PMI

Stretegic PM

Information Management

Documentation Management

Multidisciplinary ways

Network environment

Learn more/Apply for this position