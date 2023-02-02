Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

An Investment Administrative Company is seeking a dedicated Project Manager whose key functions will be to manage projects, address reliability issues, track project metrics, manage budgets. The ideal candidate must have 5+ years BA / Scrum Master / Project Management / Delivery experience, proficiency with Flexcube, HTML, CSS, any SQL will be beneficial and have a solid understanding of financial markets and financial systems. You must also be knowledgeable on the Retail Investment domain, Transfer Agency and Web Applications.

DUTIES:

Project Management

Implementation and maintenance of effective delivery frameworks internally and with our outsourced IT service partner.

Managing the delivery through the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) including client implementation of the change.

Project and BAU delivery tracking.

Professional project updates to clients.

Managing client requests through the backlog and delivery pipeline.

Ownership of the delivery of agreed priorities for the year.

Responsible for delivery relationship with outsourced IT service partners.

Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding project delivery.

Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of delivery.

Taking accountability for project delivery performance, meeting internal and external client expectations, and driving future demand.

Analysing third-party as well as internal processes and creating strategies for project delivery optimization.

Performance & Quality Management

Recommending methods of improvement and seeing that actions are implemented on time for project delivery upgrades.

Providing accurate and regular reports to management on performance of project delivery.

Building strong relationships with teams and stakeholders to enable effective dialogue exchange between departments.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years BA / Scrum Master / Project Management / Delivery experience.

Knowledge of Flexcube.

Knowledge of Retail Investment domain.

Knowledge of Transfer Agency.

Knowledge of front-end development technologies and tools e.g., HTML, CSS etc.

Knowledge of database query languages e.g., SQL.

Knowledge of web applications.

Software, Systems knowledge

Essential:

Understanding of financial markets and financial systems.

Highly Desirable:

Flexcube

Bizagi

Digiata

SQL experience beneficial

ATTRIBUTES:

Exceptional client-facing skills.

Proven leadership skills with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong organizational skills.

Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions.

Ability to simplify complex problems and processes in a challenging, dynamic environment.

Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets your standards.

Passionate about great user and client experiences.

Knowledgeable about SDLC process.

A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders.

Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail.

Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders.

Ability to source information from the users/clients.

Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate effectively.

Unquestionable integrity and accountability.

Uncompromising in delivery of excellent quality.

Proven track record of understanding and identifying risks in functional changes and successfully directing efforts appropriately.

COMMENTS:

