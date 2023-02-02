Real Time Integration Architect PM – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our top tier financial institutions is seeking a Real Time Integration Architect PM.

Contract role 12 months

Hybrid

Non-Negotiable Requirements

10 years + Project Management experience



5 years Banking experience



Working knowledge of Integration architecture and tools



Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)



Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project



Project Management Certification



Agile Project Management Certification

Specific Additional Experience

Hands-on management of Software selection process



Ability to engage with multiple Technology teams with differing views to ensure alignment and consensus



Good in-depth knowledge of managing RFI and RFP processes



Ability to work in a fluid environment

Statement of Work

End to end delivery of projects

Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes and quality of deliverables

Take necessary measures to manage potential risks

Consider processes, business, technology and people in order to implement changes

Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date

Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects

Verify times and value captured by project team against the project

Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously

Coordinate day to day tasks and elimination of obstacles

Clarify responsibilities in the team

Enable a high performing environment

Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards

Adhere and contribute to PMO standards

Produce agreed artefacts according to PMO minimum standards, including:

Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan, Communication



Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary

Vendor and procurement Management

Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional or managed services vendors

Adhere to policies surrounding contractors



Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed



Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly



Partake in software contract negotiation when need be



Be familiar with and execute all legal processes



Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management

Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness

Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward

Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints

Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met

Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks)

Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences

Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plans

Desired Skills:

PM

Integration

Banking

Learn more/Apply for this position