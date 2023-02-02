Real Time Integration Architect PM – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 2, 2023

One of our top tier financial institutions is seeking a Real Time Integration Architect PM.
Contract role 12 months
Hybrid
Non-Negotiable Requirements

    • 10 years + Project Management experience
    • 5 years Banking experience
    • Working knowledge of Integration architecture and tools
    • Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)
    • Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project
    • Project Management Certification
    • Agile Project Management Certification

Specific Additional Experience

    • Hands-on management of Software selection process
    • Ability to engage with multiple Technology teams with differing views to ensure alignment and consensus
    • Good in-depth knowledge of managing RFI and RFP processes
    • Ability to work in a fluid environment

Statement of Work
End to end delivery of projects

  • Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes and quality of deliverables
  • Take necessary measures to manage potential risks
  • Consider processes, business, technology and people in order to implement changes
  • Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date
  • Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects
  • Verify times and value captured by project team against the project
  • Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously
  • Coordinate day to day tasks and elimination of obstacles
  • Clarify responsibilities in the team
  • Enable a high performing environment
  • Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards

Adhere and contribute to PMO standards

  • Produce agreed artefacts according to PMO minimum standards, including:
    • Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan, Communication
    • Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary

Vendor and procurement Management

  • Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional or managed services vendors
    • Adhere to policies surrounding contractors
    • Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed
    • Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly
    • Partake in software contract negotiation when need be
    • Be familiar with and execute all legal processes
    • Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management

  • Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness
  • Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward
  • Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints
  • Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes
  • Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met
  • Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks)
  • Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences
  • Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plans

Desired Skills:

  • PM
  • Integration
  • Banking

