Senior BI Developer

As the BI Developer you will assist the Finance in software development in the area of Business Intelligence software and systems. This includes gathering requirements as well as designing and deploying Business Intelligence solutions to end users.

What you will do:

Responsible for ensuring high levels of Business Intelligence awareness through support functions such as training and documentation and assistance in testing of Business Intelligence solutions when appropriate.

Responsibility for the design, coding and development aspects of agreed small-to-medium sized pieces of BI related development work.

Be involved as the Technical Lead from design through to completion of coding and will be solely responsible for all technical aspects of selected development work flowing through the ‘DRS only’ managed workstack.

MINIMUM SKILLS REQUIRED:

Minimum of 3 years proven development experience using the full Microsoft Stack:

Advanced in T_SQL

Intermediate knowledge of SSRS

Intermediate knowledge of SSIS

Proficient in Power BI and DAX (Essential)

Solid and proven understanding of Datawarehouse database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

Experience of working within an Agile environment with daily stand-ups, work stack review and sprint planning.

Strong ability to analyze user requirements and develop according to specifications.

Experience with data processing flowcharting techniques.

Analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.

Good knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS:

Any knowledge of MS Azure would be beneficial.

Travel industry experience.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Ideally a College diploma or university degree in the field of computer science, information systems or computer engineering.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Business Reporting Development/Automation.

Responsibility for creating the development approach document for review by Development Team Lead related to proposed architecture, design and coding for pieces of MIS related development work.

Ownership of all technical coding aspects of agreed development work as well as responsibility for ensuring that all related Manage Engine administrative tasks for the development activity are logged and completed by the team.

Review of deployment Code and ensuring continuing adherence to all aspects of the existing SDLC document by the team for the development activity.

Engagement with Project Managers, Business Analysts, end users, stakeholders and on-site and off-shore Developing resource is required.

Assist in the design, coding, testing and deployment of new or modified BI systems, applications and programs including the design of new fact and dimension tables.

Analyze user requirements and, based on findings, design functional specifications for BI development.

Troubleshoot BI tools, systems, and software and performance-tune these systems as necessary.

Conduct job duties and responsibilities accordingly as directed by your line manager.

Responsible for the end visualization of the data in Power BI using DAX.

Desired Skills:

BI

T-SQL

MS SQL

SSRS

SSIS

PowerBI

Power BI

DAX

Datawarehouse

Datawarehouse structures

Datawarehouse database structures

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position