We are recruiting for a Senior Java Developer to work as part of the software engineering team working 100% remotely.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualification
Experience required:
- A Senior Developer with 5-7+ years experience with the following skills:
- Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence.
- Spring-boot / Java 8+.
- Spring cloud config.
- Unit tests with Spring-boot.
- Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).
- Understanding of API gateways.
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
- Understanding of networking concepts.
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
- Minimum of 7 years hands on experience designing and developing Java Spring solutions and relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
- Minimum of 5-7 years of experience with system integration.
- Experience developing within an agile methodology.
- Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
- The following additional skills would be advantageous:
- Spring reactive
- Pivotal Kubernetes
- Linux
- Azure Pipelines
- Data Modelling
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Work as part of the software engineering team that:
- sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.
- collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.
- defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.
- transcribes comprehensive documentation.
- provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.
- analyses and resolves technical and application problems.
- Supporting the Scrum Master:
- Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies.
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.
- Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.
- Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.
- Providing Guidance and Mentoring:
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
- Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.
General
- Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
- Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
- Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
- A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.
- Excellent coding ability.
Work Environment:
- Remote Working Model – With stable internet connection (critical for a 100% remote role)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML