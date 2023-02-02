Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 2, 2023

We are recruiting for a Senior Java Developer to work as part of the software engineering team working 100% remotely.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Qualification

Experience required:

  • A Senior Developer with 5-7+ years experience with the following skills:

    • Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence.

    • Spring-boot / Java 8+.

    • Spring cloud config.

    • Unit tests with Spring-boot.

    • Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).

    • Understanding of API gateways.

    • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

    • Understanding of networking concepts.

    • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).

  • Minimum of 7 years hands on experience designing and developing Java Spring solutions and relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

  • Minimum of 5-7 years of experience with system integration.

  • Experience developing within an agile methodology.

  • Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, microservices architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

  • The following additional skills would be advantageous:

    • Spring reactive

    • Pivotal Kubernetes

    • Linux

    • Azure Pipelines

    • Data Modelling

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Work as part of the software engineering team that:

    • sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.

    • collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.

    • defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.

    • transcribes comprehensive documentation.

    • provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.

    • analyses and resolves technical and application problems.

  • Supporting the Scrum Master:

    • Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies.

    • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.

    • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.

    • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.

  • Providing Guidance and Mentoring:

    • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

    • Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.

    • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

General

  • Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

  • Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

  • Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

  • A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

  • Excellent coding ability.

Work Environment:

  • Remote Working Model – With stable internet connection (critical for a 100% remote role)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

