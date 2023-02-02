Senior Project Manager

We are searching for a Senior Project Manager.

Our ideal Senior project managers are leaders and skilled problem solvers. They’re accountable for the success of an initiative, often coordinating efforts across departments and managing cross-functional teams. They’re used to reporting progress to Business Owners and the Executive Teams as well as inspiring project team members to see the big picture and push toward their shared goals.

Required Qualification:

Matric

Bachelor’s degree in Project Management or related/similar.

Project Management Certification or similar. PMI (PMP) or equivalent from an accredited organization.

Preferred Qualification:

Certification on any global project management methodology.

Intermediate to advanced proficiency with industry-standard Word, Excel, and PowerPoint programs – Microsoft Office.

Exposure to project management tools and artifacts.

Conversant with technology projects and major technology applications like ERP, CRM, etc.

Experience required:

Minimum of 5 – 7 years of experience as a Project Manager or similar position, responsible for defining and managing project scope, timelines, profitability, and effective delivery of products or services.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Collaboration with stakeholders to document project scope, deliverables, goals, risks, blockers, success measures, and estimated resources needed.

Ensures that projects remain in scope and meet budgetary, scheduling, and quality requirements.

Creates, manages, and distributes project communications artifacts like charters, schedules, and budgets.

Provides project status updates at predetermined time intervals to all stakeholders.

Communicates routinely to management, customers, project team members, and other stakeholders, actively soliciting and addressing customer and project team feedback.

Assists in business development efforts to create project proposals, RFPs, estimates, and schedules.

Sets and monitors project budgets and resourcing requirements.

Ensures adherence to legally binding requirements.

Plan, schedule, monitor, and report on activities related to the projects, including subcontractor monitoring.

Establish key project criteria metrics.

Develop project control and reporting procedures and manage changes in operational planning.

Plans and leads status review meetings, which may include internal team members, vendors, and customers.

Is responsible for training teams on project management rules, managing, and motivating the project team, as well as resolving team conflicts.

Excellent project management skills including prioritisation, scheduling, and documentation.

Ability to build strong relationships and communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders.

Strong grasp of current communication, project tracking, budget management technologies.

Excellent meeting, workshop, and conference facilitation skills, with proven knowledge of how to foster attendee participation and collaboration in small and large groups.

Knowledge and experience of with different project management frameworks, including waterfall and agile.

Solid technical understanding and ability to define and refine requirements through a project lifecycle.

Employs strong analytical and problem-solving skills to manage shifting priorities, demands and timelines.

Ability to quickly learn, understand and apply new technologies.

Willingly to mentor more junior team members and share knowledge.

Positive, can-do attitude with the ability to succeed in a fast-paced work environment.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

