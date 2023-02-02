Senior Project Manager

A South African-based financial services group that is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange with its headquarters in Sandton

PM experience in managing apps/front end

Banking experience

IT knowledge and experience (can understand technical designs and can have conversations with our technical team)

Engineering background preferably

Resilient and smart

At 5 to 7 years’ experience in managing projects in a corporate environment

A tertiary education (preferably a Degree or Diploma).

A formal Project Management Diploma / Training course is preferential.

Sound knowledge and understanding of Discovery systems and business environment.– A sound knowledge of project management theory, and the key areas of project management.– Ability to grasp concepts of a technical nature quickly, with a sound understanding of the underlying business environment.– Ability to multi-task, managing several projects concurrently.– The ability to understand the big picture and strategic objectives, displaying organisational sensitivity.– The ability to take ownership and display high levels of responsibility and initiative.– Excellent communication skills, both formal and informal.– Ability to manage people, with strong interpersonal and relationship building skills.– Excellent facilitation and presentation skills.– Strong negotiation skills

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

Banking Systems

Banking Applications

IT knowledge

