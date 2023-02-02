Senior Security Engineer (Fortinet & Cisco) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Purpose:

The Senior Security Engineer is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.

Key Performance Areas:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide eld engineering services to clients

Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation

Required Qualifications and Certifications:

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Network +

Security +

Cisco CCNA

Fortinet – NSE 5 minimum

Cisco – CCNP

Palo Alto – PCNSA

Checkpoint CCNP

Advantageous Certifications:

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)

Required Experience:

Solid years of work experience in security and security services

Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization

Solid experience of Managed Services

Solid experience of Professional Services

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes

Good understanding and troubleshooting abilities on Firewalls, IPS, proxies

Technical ability in NAC an advantage

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

Fortinet 5

CISCO

ITIL

NAC

Security Networks

Checkpoint CCNP

Palo Alto

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

