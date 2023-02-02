Senior UI/UX Designer (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Durban-based Financial Services company wants your visual eye for exceptional aesthetics, strong passion for customers along with your updated design portfolio to be its next Senior UI/UX Designer. You will plan and implement new designs, optimize existing User Interface designs while developing technical and business requirements – always striving to deliver intuitive and user-centered solutions. The ideal candidate must have 2-3 years’ work experience in a similar role, have proficiency with Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe XD, Figma, InVision, HTML5 & CSS3. You must also have the ability to discuss and explain design options.

DUTIES:

Plan and implement new designs.

Optimize existing User Interface designs.

Test for intuitivity and experience.

Communicate with clients to understand their business goals and objectives.

Develop technical and business requirements and always strive to deliver intuitive and user-centered solutions.

Combine creativity with an awareness of the design elements.

Create wireframes and prototypes for new product ideas.

Test new ideas before implementing.

Conduct an ongoing user research.

Experience in building Design Systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

2-3 Years of experience as an UI-UX Designer or similar role.

UI/UX Design Portfolio.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to discuss and explain design options.

Knowledge of Adobe CC including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe XD.

Prototyping tools such as Figma and InVision.

Experience with HTML5 and CSS3.

ATTRIBUTES:

Detail oriented.

Critical thinker.

Problem solver and customer centred.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

