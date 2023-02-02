SOC Analyst at Khipu Networks – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Are you interested in furthering your career in the cybersecurity industry? If so, we want to hear from you! We are currently seeking a motivated, innovative and dedicated SOC Analyst to join our 24×7 SOC team in South Africa to ensure the growth and development of our Cybersecurity Services Team.

You will be part of a Global SOC team, working with both mainstream manufacturers and niche players. Each day offers a new challenge, and learning opportunity. In return we offer, development, training all within a modern technical working environment. This is an exciting opportunity to further develop your cybersecurity career. It could be required from the position to join a 24×7 shift pattern, working shifts and/or be on standby when required.

Desired Skills:

Detail-oriented process-oriented and thorough

Flexible and open to change and dynamic responsibilities

Excellent IT literacy (hardware and software) a passion and curiosity for IT and cybersecurity topics and the desire to learn and build their career with us

Excellent problem-solving abilities analysing issues determining root cause determining sustainable solutions etc.

Independent self-starter who meets deadlines without intensive supervision

Experience of working in a SOC / CSIRT or equivalent

Thorough OS knowledge across Windows and Linux

Demonstrable networking experience including assessing suspicious network activity

Dealing with third parties and instructing them on findings

Incident management and escalation process

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience implementing leading best practice procedures

Experience of working as part of a global team both internally and via 3rd parties

Understanding of malware capabilities attack vectors propagation and impact.

Preferred technology experience Cortex XDR XSOAR SIEM IDS/IPS vulnerability scanning tools web application penetration testing tools

Good understanding of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework ISO 27001 OWASP Top 10 and CIS Top 20

Knowledge of system administration scripting and operating system hardening techniques

Strong analytical skills with the ability to assess cyber risks and develop effective mitigation plans

About The Employer:

KHIPU Networks is an award-winning international cyber security company, who

specialize in providing leading next-generation Wi-Fi, networking and cyber security solutions across all market sectors.

Our ethos has always been to work in partnership with customers, to understand their environments and challenges so that we can design and deploy ‘best of breed’ solutions that enable them to meet their strategic goals. We are by Royal Appointment to His Majesty the King, Network Security Provider and hold the highest certifications for the solutions we deliver.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Generous basic salary & company pension scheme life insurance annual health screening and access to voluntary benefit options such as private health insurance

26 days of annual leave (rising with service to 31 days) & buy/sell holiday scheme

1 day Birthday leave

Working with a family friendly company that recognises the value in investing in their staff ?

