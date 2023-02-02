Software Engineer (Control and Automation) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Join this accomplished company providing automation solutions predominantly within the food and beverage industry as a Software Engineer (Control and Automation), offering you the opportunity to travel within Southern and Eastern Africa and gain experience in design, commissioning, and project management.
- BSc / BEng Electrical/Electronic/ Mechatronics Engineering Degree
- 2 – 5 Years’ experience in industrial automation projects
- Responsibilities will be in the design of electrical panels and the writing of software.
- Programming of PLC to automate systems.
- Software coding
- Electrical drawings and wiring connections.
- Troubleshooting PLCs on site
- Supervision of installation and commissioning of projects on site
Desired Skills:
- project engineer
- software engineer
- PLC programmer
- system integrator
- industrial automation
- software design