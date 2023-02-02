Software Engineer (Control and Automation) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Join this accomplished company providing automation solutions predominantly within the food and beverage industry as a Software Engineer (Control and Automation), offering you the opportunity to travel within Southern and Eastern Africa and gain experience in design, commissioning, and project management.

BSc / BEng Electrical/Electronic/ Mechatronics Engineering Degree

2 – 5 Years’ experience in industrial automation projects

Responsibilities will be in the design of electrical panels and the writing of software.

Programming of PLC to automate systems.

Software coding

Electrical drawings and wiring connections.

Troubleshooting PLCs on site

Supervision of installation and commissioning of projects on site

Please apply online or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not had a response within 2 weeks please deem your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

project engineer

software engineer

PLC programmer

system integrator

industrial automation

software design

Learn more/Apply for this position