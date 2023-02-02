Software Engineer (Control and Automation)

Feb 2, 2023

Join this accomplished company providing automation solutions predominantly within the food and beverage industry as a Software Engineer (Control and Automation), offering you the opportunity to travel within Southern and Eastern Africa and gain experience in design, commissioning, and project management.

  • BSc / BEng Electrical/Electronic/ Mechatronics Engineering Degree
  • 2 – 5 Years’ experience in industrial automation projects
  • Responsibilities will be in the design of electrical panels and the writing of software.
  • Programming of PLC to automate systems.
  • Software coding
  • Electrical drawings and wiring connections.
  • Troubleshooting PLCs on site
  • Supervision of installation and commissioning of projects on site

Desired Skills:

  • project engineer
  • software engineer
  • PLC programmer
  • system integrator
  • industrial automation
  • software design

