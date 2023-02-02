Solutions Architect

Solutions Architect to join and assist the development team.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Solutions Architect (Contract) with one of our clients within the banking space.

Requirements:

Must be available immediately and open for a contract position

Must have extensive experience in development

5+ years experience in Solutions Architecture

C# and .Net

Rancher SQL experience

Urgently forward your CVs to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Rancher SQL

Solutions Architect

Development

