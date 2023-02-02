Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Solutions Architect to join and assist the development team.
We have an exciting opportunity for a Solutions Architect (Contract) with one of our clients within the banking space.
Requirements:
- Must be available immediately and open for a contract position
- Must have extensive experience in development
- 5+ years experience in Solutions Architecture
- C# and .Net
- Rancher SQL experience
Urgently forward your CVs to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- Rancher SQL
- Solutions Architect
- Development