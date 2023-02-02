Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 2, 2023

Solutions Architect to join and assist the development team.
We have an exciting opportunity for a Solutions Architect (Contract) with one of our clients within the banking space.

Requirements:

  • Must be available immediately and open for a contract position
  • Must have extensive experience in development
  • 5+ years experience in Solutions Architecture
  • C# and .Net
  • Rancher SQL experience

Urgently forward your CVs to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • Rancher SQL
  • Solutions Architect
  • Development

