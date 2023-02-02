Specialist ECM Developer at Kwena

To provide expertise, advice and support to deliver on operational implementation plans and / or associated service delivery processes, ensuring effective and efficient development, enhancements, implementation, maintenance and optimisation of application modules/subsystems, in order to continuously enhance service delivery.
Education and Experience
Minimum Qualification & Experience Required
Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 7) AND 5-8 years’ experience in an Enterprise Content Management environment, of which 2-4 years ideally at functional specialist level.
OR
Senior Certificate (NQF 4) and a relevant IT Qualification(s) / Certification(s), see below, and 5-7 years’ experience in Enterprise Content Management environment.
Relevant Certification – such as or any other Technology supported by the SARS Enterprise Architecture Framework
- xCP
- Content Server
- Linux
- Captiva/Intelligent Capture,
- DQL, WDK, DFC, Web Service, Composer, and other related technology tools.
- Webtop, WebLogic, Liberty
- ECS
OR
- Related Documentum Certifications
ALTERNATIVELY
Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND 12 years ECM experience.
Job Outputs:
Process
- Understand ECM architecture requirements and ensure effective Design, Development, Validation and Support activities.
- Integration of enterprise content management using the Java webservices.
- Good understanding and hands on Java/J2EE development experience as foundation framework of these platform
- Assist in monitoring, scheduling, application health assessments
- Collaborate with development teams, QA team and other stakeholders to fulfil the project objectives.
- Responsible for designing, developing and implementing custom services and components developed on Documentum/Open text
- Support a Documentum environments including development and enhancement of custom java code to support maintenance and expansion of Documentum landscape.
- Good understanding of the OpenText Documentum platforms
- Experienced in DFS SOAP web service design and development
- Staying up to date on Documentum platform releases and capabilities and have strong implementation knowledge of Xcp platforms and records management implementations.
- Demonstrate Understanding of JMS, Maven, cloud foundry, Restful API, TFS, and Liberty.
- Portal development understanding with Open text/Web Experience Management and Knowledge Center development
- Implements & maintain full records management systems.
- Implement intelligent capture scanning solution.
- Strong background of Linux environment.
- Eclipse/STS, NetBeans, IntelliJ, or other popular Integrated Development Environments
- Accumulate information to review work progress that provides input to reporting, decision making and the identification of improvement opportunities.
- Apply practical and applied knowledge and act authoritatively on methods, systems and procedures to identify trends and potential risks.
- Communication of situational interpretation and judgement of work outputs and queries in area of specialisation.
- Correctly apply policies, practices, standards, procedures and legislation in the delivery of work outputs.
- Draw on own knowledge and experience to diagnose symptoms, causes and possible effects in order to solve emerging problems.
- Initiate process and procedural change, implement the change and provide guidelines and support related to new requirements as a result of the change.
- Plan for value-added process improvements, initiatives and services to deliver on operational strategy and objectives.
- Execute specialist input through investigation &opportunities within the product process including risk concern.
- Provide specialist input through the investigation of opportunities for operational and process product and risk optimisation.
- Keep up to date on trends and developments within Project Management, Software Development Life Cycle, supporting methodology, and the industry of the organisation.
- Apply software changes in a manner that contributes to efficient and effective service delivery and optimized quality.
- Implement initiatives relating to projects that will lead to improved processes within business.
- Utilize specialised technical specifications that will enhance operational delivery within predefined standards.
- Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and SARS role players to achieve business objectives.
- Ensure that completed work adhere to relevant policies, procedures, governance and legislative requirements and report on deviations & discrepancies.
- Mentor peers and juniors employees
- Expected to be able to influence through communication plus ability to make complex decisions
- Responsible for raising and communicate issues, highlight project risks and escalate the issues for resolution where required
- Responsible for issue identification during testing and Production as well as making fixes required.
- Provide clear and timely account of issues as well as mitigating factors to prevent such from happening again.
- Review specification and artefacts that enable development.
Governance
- Implement and provide input into the development of governance, compliance, integrity and ethics processes within area of specialisation.
People
- Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and team members to achieve predefined objectives.
- Search for, integrate and share new knowledge attained through formal and informal learning opportunities in the execution of your job.
Finance
- Adhere to organisational policies and procedures to ensure cost effectiveness and reduction of financial costs.
Desired Skills:
- SOAP
- Webtop