System Analyst: Cash ATM Monitoring – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst within the Cash ATM Monitoring space, the candidate will liaise with business analyst and the business to formulate technical specifications.
Purpose Statement
- Liaise with business analyst and business to formulate technical specifications
- Create Technical specifications from business specifications
- Apply functional descriptions and technical specifications to steer the system development processes through linking internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of Proview.
- Perform technical maintenance and changes to the Proview system as part of the SDLC process.
Experience
Min:
- At least 2 years’ relevant work experience in a technical and/or IT environment
- At least 2 years’ relevant work experience
Ideal:
- At least 2-3 years’ experience in managing and implementing vendor software
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
- Detailed knowledge and understanding of IT systems:
- Understanding business process management, business requirements and translating these to specific technology requirements
- IT/Technical Business Analysis – interpretation of business rules and requirements for technical (IT) systems
- TSQL and MSSQL knowledge
- Web service application knowledge
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Desired Skills:
- System Analyst
- ATM
- CASH
- Banking