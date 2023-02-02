System Analyst: Cash ATM Monitoring – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst within the Cash ATM Monitoring space, the candidate will liaise with business analyst and the business to formulate technical specifications.

Purpose Statement

Liaise with business analyst and business to formulate technical specifications

Create Technical specifications from business specifications

Apply functional descriptions and technical specifications to steer the system development processes through linking internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of Proview.

Perform technical maintenance and changes to the Proview system as part of the SDLC process.

Experience

Min:

At least 2 years’ relevant work experience in a technical and/or IT environment

At least 2 years’ relevant work experience

Ideal:

At least 2-3 years’ experience in managing and implementing vendor software

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Detailed knowledge and understanding of IT systems: Understanding business process management, business requirements and translating these to specific technology requirements IT/Technical Business Analysis – interpretation of business rules and requirements for technical (IT) systems TSQL and MSSQL knowledge Web service application knowledge



Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Desired Skills:

System Analyst

ATM

CASH

Banking

