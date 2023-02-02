System Analyst: Cash ATM Monitoring

Feb 2, 2023

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst within the Cash ATM Monitoring space, the candidate will liaise with business analyst and the business to formulate technical specifications.
Purpose Statement

  • Liaise with business analyst and business to formulate technical specifications
  • Create Technical specifications from business specifications
  • Apply functional descriptions and technical specifications to steer the system development processes through linking internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of Proview.
  • Perform technical maintenance and changes to the Proview system as part of the SDLC process.

Experience
Min:

  • At least 2 years’ relevant work experience in a technical and/or IT environment
  • At least 2 years’ relevant work experience

Ideal:

  • At least 2-3 years’ experience in managing and implementing vendor software

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:

  • Detailed knowledge and understanding of IT systems:
    • Understanding business process management, business requirements and translating these to specific technology requirements
    • IT/Technical Business Analysis – interpretation of business rules and requirements for technical (IT) systems
    • TSQL and MSSQL knowledge
    • Web service application knowledge

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Desired Skills:

  • System Analyst
  • ATM
  • CASH
  • Banking

