Technical Assistant Education & Transformation – 6 month Contract

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Technical Assistant Education & Transformation for a Fixed-Term 6 month contract.
SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor’s degree preferably in commerce, accounting or legal
- Professional body membership
- Professional body accreditation: technical support, co-ordination and administration
- Professional body monitoring: technical support, co-ordination and administration
- Manage and respond to the needs of various internal and external stakeholders
- Writing reports, preparing minutes and project planning
- Education & Transformation administrative support as required
Desired Skills:
- Education & Transformation
- technical support
- administrative support