Technical Assistant Education & Transformation – 6 month Contract

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Technical Assistant Education & Transformation for a Fixed-Term 6 month contract.

SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree preferably in commerce, accounting or legal

Professional body membership

Professional body accreditation: technical support, co-ordination and administration

Professional body monitoring: technical support, co-ordination and administration

Manage and respond to the needs of various internal and external stakeholders

Writing reports, preparing minutes and project planning

Education & Transformation administrative support as required

Desired Skills:

Education & Transformation

technical support

administrative support

