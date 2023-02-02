Technical Assistant Education & Transformation – 6 month Contract

Feb 2, 2023

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Technical Assistant Education & Transformation for a Fixed-Term 6 month contract.
SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

  • Bachelor’s degree preferably in commerce, accounting or legal
  • Professional body membership
  • Professional body accreditation: technical support, co-ordination and administration
  • Professional body monitoring: technical support, co-ordination and administration
  • Manage and respond to the needs of various internal and external stakeholders
  • Writing reports, preparing minutes and project planning
  • Education & Transformation administrative support as required

Desired Skills:

  • Education & Transformation
  • technical support
  • administrative support

