Our client, who is a leader in their field, have an exciting opportunity for a UI-UX Designer.
Responsibilities:
- Develop technical and business requirements.
- Create wireframes and prototypes for new product ideas.
- Optimise existing user interface designs.
- Plan and implement new designs.
- Strive to deliver intuitive and user-centred solutions.
- Experience in building Design Systems.
- Communicate with clients to understand their business goals and objectives.
- Combine creativity with an awareness of the design elements.
- Conduct an ongoing user research.
Requirements:
- 3+ years of experience as an UI-UX Designer or similar role.
- 3+ years of experience with HTML 5 and CSS 3.
- UI/UX design portfolio.
- Knowledge of Adobe CC including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe XD.
- Prototyping tools such as Figma & Invision.
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UX
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Wireframing
- User Experience Design
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- Adobe Indesign
- UI Design
- Figma
- Invision
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design