UI UX Designer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Feb 2, 2023

Our client, who is a leader in their field, have an exciting opportunity for a UI-UX Designer.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop technical and business requirements.
  • Create wireframes and prototypes for new product ideas.
  • Optimise existing user interface designs.
  • Plan and implement new designs.
  • Strive to deliver intuitive and user-centred solutions.
  • Experience in building Design Systems.
  • Communicate with clients to understand their business goals and objectives.
  • Combine creativity with an awareness of the design elements.
  • Conduct an ongoing user research.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of experience as an UI-UX Designer or similar role.
  • 3+ years of experience with HTML 5 and CSS 3.
  • UI/UX design portfolio.
  • Knowledge of Adobe CC including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe XD.
  • Prototyping tools such as Figma & Invision.

Desired Skills:

  • UI
  • UX
  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • Wireframing
  • User Experience Design
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • Adobe Indesign
  • UI Design
  • Figma
  • Invision

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

