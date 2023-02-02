UI UX Designer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client, who is a leader in their field, have an exciting opportunity for a UI-UX Designer.

Responsibilities:

Develop technical and business requirements.

Create wireframes and prototypes for new product ideas.

Optimise existing user interface designs.

Plan and implement new designs.

Strive to deliver intuitive and user-centred solutions.

Experience in building Design Systems.

Communicate with clients to understand their business goals and objectives.

Combine creativity with an awareness of the design elements.

Conduct an ongoing user research.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience as an UI-UX Designer or similar role.

3+ years of experience with HTML 5 and CSS 3.

UI/UX design portfolio.

Knowledge of Adobe CC including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe XD.

Prototyping tools such as Figma & Invision.

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

HTML5

CSS3

Wireframing

User Experience Design

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Indesign

UI Design

Figma

Invision

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

Learn more/Apply for this position