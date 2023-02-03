Administrator Database

Requirements:

The DBA influences the technology strategy by aligning technical expertise and business needs to enhance IT service delivery.

Proactively identify emerging technologies that will advance and secure the business.

Coordinate and review IT projects in order to ensure they are secure and align with other IT initiatives.

The DBA role serves as a “go-to” technical resource and advisor who offers meaningful technical solutions, quickly resolves complex issues and provides technical leadership.

The role is also responsible for the overall administration of all databases including the design, build, maintenance and documentation.

The role is also responsible for implementing optimizing methods to store, analyse, utilize, and organize data associated with the applications portfolio.

The role will work very closely with infrastructure operations

Desired Skills:

Ability to Meet Deadlines

Administration

Analyzing Data

Business Advising

Database

Network Administration

Project Coordination

