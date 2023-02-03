Atvance Intellect partners with Digital Resilience

Atvance Intellect, a Splunk Elite partner and provider of data security solutions, is becoming a member of DSG.

The new company will be called Digital Resilience Insight. It will bring together the expertise and resources of both companies, enabling them to offer their customers a range of solutions.

“The partnership with DSG is a strategic fit that will benefit both parties,” says Steven Ambrose, CEO of Digital Resilience Insight. “By working with DSG, we will be able to grow and strengthen our offerings to ensure outstanding services to existing and future clients within the Digital Resilience business, as Digital Resilience Insight.”

Atvance Intellect has a long-standing reputation for providing leading data-based security solutions to businesses and organisations of all sizes. Digital Resilience Insight offers solutions for data management from Cribl and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) solution from Splunk, and provides an expert and knowledgeable team.

“We are a trusted partner to many companies in securing their sensitive information and offering insights and services that make business better and more profitable,” according to Ambrose.

The Digital Solutions Group and Digital Resilience are known for their service excellence and provide comprehensive solutions to a variety of industries. The combination of the two businesses is therefore an even greater pool of expertise in a market that sees 3,5 million unfilled jobs and scarce resources. The company is poised to continue its growth and expansion.

The partnership will allow both companies to combine their strengths and provide even more comprehensive solutions to their respective customers.

“We are thrilled to announce this cooperation and to bring together the expertise and resources of two great companies,” says Yaron Assabi, CEO of DSG. “By collaborating together, we can offer our customers more solutions and platforms to drive their growth and profitability. We will also be able to offer effective and innovative solutions in the cyber security arena to secure their sensitive information.”