Automation Engineer

THE INDIVIDUAL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DESIGN AND

DEVELOPMENT OF SOFTWARE ON VARIOUS PLATFORMS.

THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL VALUE TEAMWORK,

TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY ABOVE ALL ELSE.

PROJECT SUPERVISION

MANUFACTURING

Procure all Materials according to the Allocated Budgets

Follow Up on Orders and Deliverables

Prepare Workshop Quality Control Plan

Supervise Electrical Employees during Manufacturing

Ensure Manufacturing Standards conform to Client Requirements

Produce all relevant Labelling for Cables, Wire Markers etc.

Commissioning of Manufactured Items in the Workshop

Ensure Manufactured Items are sent to Client within the required deadline

STAFF MANAGEMENT

Effective Leave Management of all Direct Reports

Effective Communication Management of all Staff Matters

Enforcement of Company’s Disciplinary Code

ADHERENCE TO COMPANY POLICIES AND PROCEDURES

Projects are managed in accordance with BMS

Provide Office Support with Timely Feedback

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

± 3 years' experience in Software Engineering

Siemens TIA Portal / Step 7 / Wincc

Kawasaki Robots

Mitsubishi & Toyopuc (advantageous)

ATTITUDES/BEHAVIOUR REQUIRED

Smart Communication Skills

Smart Programming Talents

Time Management

High Level of Motivation

Attention to Details

Discipline

Work well under pressure

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

KAWASAKI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

