Automation Engineer

Feb 3, 2023

THE INDIVIDUAL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DESIGN AND
DEVELOPMENT OF SOFTWARE ON VARIOUS PLATFORMS.
THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL VALUE TEAMWORK,
TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY ABOVE ALL ELSE.

PROJECT SUPERVISION

MANUFACTURING

  • Procure all Materials according to the Allocated Budgets
  • Follow Up on Orders and Deliverables
  • Prepare Workshop Quality Control Plan
  • Supervise Electrical Employees during Manufacturing
  • Ensure Manufacturing Standards conform to Client Requirements
  • Produce all relevant Labelling for Cables, Wire Markers etc.
  • Commissioning of Manufactured Items in the Workshop
  • Ensure Manufactured Items are sent to Client within the required deadline
    STAFF MANAGEMENT
  • Effective Leave Management of all Direct Reports
  • Effective Communication Management of all Staff Matters
  • Enforcement of Company’s Disciplinary Code
    ADHERENCE TO COMPANY POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
  • Projects are managed in accordance with BMS
  • Provide Office Support with Timely Feedback

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

  • National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
    SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
  • ± 3 years’ experience in Software Engineering
  • Siemens TIA Portal / Step 7 / Wincc
  • Kawasaki Robots
  • Mitsubishi & Toyopuc (advantageous)
    ATTITUDES/BEHAVIOUR REQUIRED
  • Smart Communication Skills
  • Smart Programming Talents
  • Time Management
  • High Level of Motivation
  • Attention to Details
  • Discipline
  • Work well under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • Electrical Engineering
  • KAWASAKI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

