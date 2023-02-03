Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

As a business analyst, you will join the team accountable for delivery of the planned projects.

Your role will require the following

Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects

Participate in designing the conceptual solution

Describe data movements between systems / platforms

Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement

Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business

Key Performance Areas

Elicit and Analyze requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas

Produce quality outputs

Business Requirements Document

Process flow diagrams

Context Diagrams

User stories with acceptance criteria

Meet deadlines and manage commitments

Create consensus across the design, dev and test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation

Provide support throughout the design, development, and testing processes through to user acceptance

Stakeholder Management

Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities

Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management

Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders

Experience

At least 8 years’ practical experience working as a business analyst required

Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable

FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantage

Competencies

Sound analytical capability

Sound technical knowledge

Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC

Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.

A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team

Able to manage conflict

Help build / reinforce the team culture

Self-motivated and able to work independently

Work on multiple projects simultaneously

Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment

Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables

Strong work ethic and professional

Superb communication skills

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position