E2E Manager-Linux Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Linux Specialist. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Expert in Linux Operating Systems

Strong Scripting skills (Bash/Perl/Python/Ansible)

Knowledge of current IT architectures, manufacturers, and trends

IT project management experience

Teamwork and communication skills

Knowledge in IT security

Ability to handle concurrent tasks

Ability to steer and manage provider teams

