E2E Manager-Linux Specialist

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Linux Specialist. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Expert in Linux Operating Systems
- Strong Scripting skills (Bash/Perl/Python/Ansible)
- Knowledge of current IT architectures, manufacturers, and trends
- IT project management experience
- Teamwork and communication skills
- Knowledge in IT security
- Ability to handle concurrent tasks
- Ability to steer and manage provider teams
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Bash/Perl/Python/Ansible
- architectures
- manufacturers
- and trends
- Security