E2E Manager-Linux Specialist

Feb 3, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Linux Specialist. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Expert in Linux Operating Systems
  • Strong Scripting skills (Bash/Perl/Python/Ansible)
  • Knowledge of current IT architectures, manufacturers, and trends
  • IT project management experience
  • Teamwork and communication skills
  • Knowledge in IT security
  • Ability to handle concurrent tasks
  • Ability to steer and manage provider teams

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Bash/Perl/Python/Ansible
  • architectures
  • manufacturers
  • and trends
  • Security

