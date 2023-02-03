Front-End Developer at QES

Feb 3, 2023

Contract opportunity for a Front End Developer

Recruiting for an experienced frontend developer to complement a team of internal developers, you will be primarily working with the design and user experience team to implement improvements to the existing customer journeys.

Good understanding of modern web development.

Skills:
HTML 5
CSS
Angular
JavaScript
TypeScript
HTTP APIs

At least 5 years of web development experience
Working with a design and user experience team to implement their ideas
Built and maintained a web app using Angular

Desired Skills:

  • Front-end Development
  • Javascript Framework
  • CSS3

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

