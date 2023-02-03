Front-End Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Contract opportunity for a Front End Developer
Recruiting for an experienced frontend developer to complement a team of internal developers, you will be primarily working with the design and user experience team to implement improvements to the existing customer journeys.
Good understanding of modern web development.
Skills:
HTML 5
CSS
Angular
JavaScript
TypeScript
HTTP APIs
At least 5 years of web development experience
Working with a design and user experience team to implement their ideas
Built and maintained a web app using Angular
Desired Skills:
- Front-end Development
- Javascript Framework
- CSS3
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric