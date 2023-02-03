Front-End Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Contract opportunity for a Front End Developer

Recruiting for an experienced frontend developer to complement a team of internal developers, you will be primarily working with the design and user experience team to implement improvements to the existing customer journeys.

Good understanding of modern web development.

Skills:

HTML 5

CSS

Angular

JavaScript

TypeScript

HTTP APIs

At least 5 years of web development experience

Working with a design and user experience team to implement their ideas

Built and maintained a web app using Angular

Desired Skills:

Front-end Development

Javascript Framework

CSS3

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

