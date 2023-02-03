InfoFlow upgrades to Informatica Platinum Enterprise Partner

InfoFlow has upgraded its Informatica Platinum Partner status to that of Platinum Enterprise Partner.

Previously the only Platinum Reseller Partner in Southern Africa, InfoFlow has expanded its team’s services and implementation expertise to enhance its capabilities and add further value for Informatica customers in the region.

Veemal Kalanjee, MD of InfoFlow, says the company has invested substantially in developing its in-house skills and implementation practitioner certification to achieve the new Platinum Enterprise Partner status.

“The Informatica customer base in the region is growing solidly, and this is a good market opportunity for us,” he says. “We wanted to give our customers the confidence that we have the capabilities to not only advise them through the purchasing process, but also once they invested that we can implement the solution and ensure they see value across the capabilities of integration, data quality, data governance, and master data management.”

Kalanjee says six members of the team have achieved the advanced certification to date, with plans in place to have all staff certified on the technology by the end of this year. “Nobody else in South Africa can offer this level of expertise,” he claims.